Farewell, dear LIShost

Well, let’s try this again. DNS confusion meant that last Friday, when I thought I was all set, I actually wasn’t. But apparently NOW I’m all set, so here’s the post that I thought would get posted last week. (Many thanks to Reclaim Host tech support for all their extremely helpful help.)

I’m writing now from my new home on a new server and a new domain registrar for the first time in my blog’s history. Up until now I’ve been happily living in my own little corner of the LIShost server, carefully tended by the wonderful Blake Carver. Sadly, LIShost is shutting down after 18 years of dedicated service to library folks. I can’t thank Blake enough for his approach to hosting, giving me as much leeway as I had the skills for, and as much help as I needed to cover those areas where my skills were lacking.

But welcome, now, to my new home, here in my own corner of the Reclaim Hosting servers. If things continue as they have begun, I think I’ll be quite happy here in my new digs. But if you notice anything wonky do let me know. I’m still unpacking and figuring out the light switches and hanging pictures, and there’s no guarantee I’ll notice everything.