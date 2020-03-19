 Skip to content

A Tale of Two Rooms

Published by Iris on Thursday, March 19th, 2020

Like many, I found myself setting up what I think of as a “pop-up home office” this week as we all scramble to slow the spread of the coronavirus (#WFH #CatsWorkingFromHome).

I was homeschooled until college, so I’m very used to the personal routines and dispositions that make working from home work for me. Plus I have good technology infrastructure available both at home and from work, and I don’t have kids, so all in all I’m one of the very very lucky ones.

So here’s where I am with this new life (for now, at least).

In the morning before work, I do all my normal calm, quiet, relaxing morning stuff in my living room as usual, snuggled on the couch with the cat. I knit while watching last night’s Colbert Show and Daily Show on YouTube, I read, I sip tea… When it’s time to get ready for work I get dressed, make my bed, eat breakfast, and brush my teeth.

my living room
My living room this morning, complete with knitting chart on the coffee table, and my home laptop.

Then I go to work … which is now at my kitchen table, complete with my actual office plant (and a co-worker’s office plant). I don’t have a good office chair at home, but I’ve found that a towel folded on my kitchen chair seat works very nicely. As a bonus, my workspace has windows for the first time in 15 years! And nobody thinks it’s weird that I like working with a blanket over my legs.

My kitchen office
My kitchen table office, complete with work plants on the table, tea under a tea cozy, and windows.

After work, I close my work laptop and turn off my work stuff, and then I move back into my living room…. where I open my home laptop and turn on my home stuff. My cat looks on in quiet bafflement, but it’s a pattern that works for me.

And this is how things will be for the next while, I think.

Published inRandom Thoughts

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply