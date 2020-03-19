A Tale of Two Rooms

Like many, I found myself setting up what I think of as a “pop-up home office” this week as we all scramble to slow the spread of the coronavirus (#WFH #CatsWorkingFromHome).

I was homeschooled until college, so I’m very used to the personal routines and dispositions that make working from home work for me. Plus I have good technology infrastructure available both at home and from work, and I don’t have kids, so all in all I’m one of the very very lucky ones.

So here’s where I am with this new life (for now, at least).

In the morning before work, I do all my normal calm, quiet, relaxing morning stuff in my living room as usual, snuggled on the couch with the cat. I knit while watching last night’s Colbert Show and Daily Show on YouTube, I read, I sip tea… When it’s time to get ready for work I get dressed, make my bed, eat breakfast, and brush my teeth.

My living room this morning, complete with knitting chart on the coffee table, and my home laptop.

Then I go to work … which is now at my kitchen table, complete with my actual office plant (and a co-worker’s office plant). I don’t have a good office chair at home, but I’ve found that a towel folded on my kitchen chair seat works very nicely. As a bonus, my workspace has windows for the first time in 15 years! And nobody thinks it’s weird that I like working with a blanket over my legs.

My kitchen table office, complete with work plants on the table, tea under a tea cozy, and windows.

After work, I close my work laptop and turn off my work stuff, and then I move back into my living room…. where I open my home laptop and turn on my home stuff. My cat looks on in quiet bafflement, but it’s a pattern that works for me.

And this is how things will be for the next while, I think.