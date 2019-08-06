A change is as good as a rest?

Things have been pretty intense around here for mumble-mumble years, and for most of the last 3-4 years I’ve been doing more than just my own job while we cover for open positions and run searches and stuff. (There was a lovely 6 months in there while we were fully staffed, but that didn’t last.) But now that my department is fully staffed again I find that my brain isn’t braining very well. Even after a lovely long visit to my family, apparently my brain has more resting to do before it’ll kick back into gear after such a marathon.

While I can’t seem to grapple with programs and ideas and other “big” things, I’m irresistibly drawn to the mundane, the minutia, the system code, and yes, the spreadsheet. Goodbye forest; hello trees.

I find myself looking for things to do that involve spreadsheets or CSS — big things, tiny things, it doesn’t matter. That’s all I want to do these days. Can I make you a pretty button to go around your website link? Please? (Ironically, my own blog is still looking pretty 2012… maybe sometime I should turn my attention to modernizing things around here… and get an SSL certificate.)

Maybe I’m so drawn to these projects because unlike my normal work you can always see change and/or progress while working on CSS or a spreadsheet. Or maybe it’s just that I don’t do a ton with these kinds of things during the school year, so it’s just a chance to change up what I’m thinking about. Whatever it is, I’m basically useless for normal stuff right now, but I have a whole lot of patience and energy for spreadsheets.