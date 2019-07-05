Our Libguides Makeover!

Exciting times here in our local libguides world! Our old look and feel was starting to feel extremely dated to us, not least because it was designed to coordinate with the library website as it looked 2 updates ago. So over the last 2 months we worked through design iterations (and, as always with big projects like this, I leveled up my css skills a bit), and this week our new look and feel went live!

Here’s how things looked for the last few years:

And here’s how things look now:

We’re still fiddling with minor things here and there. For example, I’m still not 100% sold on white text in the side navigation, and there seem to be an unending set of “exceptions to the rule” elements that we keep finding and tweaking. But it was great to go through an accessibility validation and have things come out looking good. And it’s also great to get a lot more design consistency with the college’s website (including a fully functional version of their ubiquitous “Blue Bar” at the top).

I also really enjoyed digging into responsive design a lot more than I have before, so the locally coded elements of our new interface are now fully compatible with all kinds of screen sizes.

As always, if you want me to provide my code, or if you notice something I should improve, please get in touch!