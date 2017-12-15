Chicago Manual of Style, 17th Edition, for EndNote and Zotero

I haven’t tested it extensively yet, but Zotero has released an updated Chicago style. I see that my version of Zotero automatically updated itself to include this new style, but if yours doesn’t for whatever reason you can always load it from the Zotero Style Repository.

Meanwhile, EndNote hasn’t yet released Chicago 17, so I spent some time this week developing that. Here’s a zip folder with an EndNote style for Notes & Bibliography and another style for Author-Date. In the style description for each one, I’ve also added some help text for how to manage a couple of things that weren’t very straightforward in the EndNote style coding. Feel free to use, share, and improve upon these styles.

As always, if you notice something that can be improved or that I got wrong, please let me know!