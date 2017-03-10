Health Care Reform: The source documents behind the news

Proponents and opponents alike have been waiting to hear what the plan will be for health care once the Affordable Care Act is repealed. There have also been a lot of statistics thrown around in the course of the public discussion on this topic, and a few people have asked me where some of the numbers they’re hearing are coming from.

First, the World’s Best Healthcare Act of 2017 is indeed a real bill, but it is not the same bill that people have been anticipating and debating for the last couple months. It’s the 2017 version of a 2016 bill that never made it out of committee. When the bill we’ve been expecting gets an actual number, I’ll add it here.

The “real” health care plan is currently available to us in the form of two committee prints:

For comparison, here’s the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act from 2010.

What about the statistics and numbers that have been tossed around lately? Well…

I wrote previously about data that the federal government released about historical and projected health care spending, including both the price tags for the government and for individuals.

Many state senators and representatives have been talking about numbers from their own states, though, so what about the more local numbers? The people who have asked me about these numbers have been interested in Minnesota information, so that’s what I’ll present here, but each state will have something similar. If these numbers look useful to you and you want to know about a state other than Minnesota, the strategies I use for most of this kind of work should work for you. Look especially for state departments of commerce and of health.

Two collections of data and statistics that might be useful to you regardless of state are:

SHADAC – State Health Access Data Assistance Center

In addition to their useful reports, their data center lets you build your own charts based on various official sources, and each chart will tell you which group or agency first published the data so that you can track that group or agency down to see more detail. If you have access to something like ProQuest Statistical Insight, you can find federal and local government information there as well as industry reports that are hard or impossible to find other places.

And for Minnesota, here are some of the reports that answer the major questions I’ve heard: