Transgender people, bathrooms, and this week’s news: The source documents behind the news

If you, like me, were expecting something more rule-like or law-like to be behind the reports of Trump rescinding Obama’s guidance on transgender bathroom use in schools, you (like me) probably went to the wrong places to find the actual documents. As it turns out, these are jointly release “dear colleague” letters sent by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education to schools across the nation. Their purpose is to provide guidance interpreting Title IX, sometimes also cited as 20 U.S.C. Chapter 38.

Thursday’s letter withdrawing previous guidance

The previous guidance that has now been withdrawn Letter to Emily Prince from 2015 (apparently there is no official copy of this letter posted by either agency — the most official copy I could find was uploaded to Ms Prince’s blog) Dear Colleague Letter from 2016



Since the Trump administration has said that this issue is now a States Rights issue, I expect there will be state-by-state actions before long.

The DoJ has also sent a letter to the Supreme Court alerting them to this chance, since there’s a case before them right now that hinges on transgender status under Title IX.