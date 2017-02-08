New Congresses Undoing the Legislation of Previous Congresses: The sources behind the news

People talk about Congress “rolling back” or “reversing” various legislation from the Obama administration. People who didn’t like that original legislation are relieved, and people who did like it feel cheated. So can they really do that so easily? What’s on the chopping block? And is this different from previous changes in Congressional or Executive power?

http://legal-planet.org/2017/02/07/public-lands-watch-hjr-44/

Can they do that?

What’s on the chopping block?

Current list of legislation calling on

https://www.congress.gov/search?q={%22congress%22:%22115%22,%22source%22:%22legislation%22,%22search%22:%22\%22providing%20for%20congressional%20disapproval%20under%20chapter%208%20of%20title%205\%22%22}&searchResultViewType=expanded

Is this different from previous changes in the balance of party power?

House: http://history.house.gov/Institution/Party-Divisions/Party-Divisions/

Senate: https://www.senate.gov/history/partydiv.htm

2001 was complicated. President changed from Democrat to Republication. The House remained Republican. The Senate switched back and forth a few times because they were so evenly matched that when the vice president changed and then a couple senators switched affiliations, these small changes would tilt the balance. By November 2002 the Senate had settled into being Republican majority.

2007, House and Senate changed Rep to Dem

2009, President changed Rep to Dem

2011, House changed Dem to Rep

2015 Senate changed Dem to Rep

2017 President changed from Dem to Rep